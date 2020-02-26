Robert W. Baird Trims BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

