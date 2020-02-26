Robert W. Baird Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $175.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.88. 5,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

