Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

