Richard A. Baldridge Acquires 27,150 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

