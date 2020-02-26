Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Scientific Games worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 447,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

