Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,813 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $25,065,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.