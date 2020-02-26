Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of HNI worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in HNI by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HNI in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE HNI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,087. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HNI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.