Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Taubman Centers worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 223,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

