Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Archrock were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $41,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AROC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,513.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $203,938 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

