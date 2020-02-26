Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,623 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,819 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 21,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

