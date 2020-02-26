Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 23,821 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,593 shares of company stock worth $15,276,138. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

