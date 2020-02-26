Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,767 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of US Ecology worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in US Ecology by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,496. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

