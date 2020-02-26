Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

IOVA traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 81,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,405. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $34.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

