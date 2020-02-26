Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.03. 264,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

