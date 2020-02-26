Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $163,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 341,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

