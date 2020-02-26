Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.79 Million Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

THRM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 6,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,077. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

