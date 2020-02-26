Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.76 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Q2 were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $10,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,579.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock worth $9,646,029 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 2,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.