Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.71 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

