Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.67 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Hawaiian worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. 11,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

