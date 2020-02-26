Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.60 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 188.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 247,278 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 108.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 185,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

URBN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 27,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

