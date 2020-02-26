Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.49 Million Stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Materion were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,163. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

