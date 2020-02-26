Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of iRobot worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after buying an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,692,000.

IRBT stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 186,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

