Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Union Bankshares worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,359. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

