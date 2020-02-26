Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,109. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,917.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

