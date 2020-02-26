Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amc Networks were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of AMCX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 21,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

