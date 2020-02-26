Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,699 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

BHLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

