Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,699 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,653. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

