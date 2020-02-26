Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of DIN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,488. Dine Brands Global Inc has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 11.34%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.