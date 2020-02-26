Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Myokardia worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $6,945,000.

MYOK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

