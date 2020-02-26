Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,529 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avantor were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 556,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

