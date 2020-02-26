Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Safety Insurance Group worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,043. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

