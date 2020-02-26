Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 395 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.43. 10,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

