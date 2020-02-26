Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,444 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,089 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,083. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.