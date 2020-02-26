Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,410 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 807,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.