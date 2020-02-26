Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,175. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $6,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

