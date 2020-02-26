Reviewing Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) & Its Peers

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) is one of 42 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tufin Software Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million -$28.12 million -12.97 Tufin Software Technologies Competitors $1.74 billion $75.49 million 20.60

Tufin Software Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies. Tufin Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -27.23% -42.49% -18.08% Tufin Software Technologies Competitors -4.85% -0.10% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60 Tufin Software Technologies Competitors 511 1941 2577 106 2.44

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 91.79%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies peers beat Tufin Software Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

