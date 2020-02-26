Reviewing First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Solera National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLRK)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.49 $199.74 million $1.98 9.85 Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 4.12 $3.56 million N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Midwest Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 23.08% 9.41% 1.25% Solera National Bancorp 31.00% N/A N/A

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

