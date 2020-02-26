Retirement Network Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Network bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.04. 15,082,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

