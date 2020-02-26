Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

