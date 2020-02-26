Research Analysts Set Expectations for CyberOptics Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of 209.42, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

