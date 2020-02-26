Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anterix Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.25). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEX. BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Anterix has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $733.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

