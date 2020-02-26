Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Encana Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Encana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:OVV opened at C$17.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Encana has a 12-month low of C$17.17 and a 12-month high of C$24.28.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

