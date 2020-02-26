Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

JELD stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $143,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

