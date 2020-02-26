Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthequity Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthequity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.83 on Monday. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Healthequity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,097 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 6,073.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

