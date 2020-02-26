Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTT stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

