Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler expects that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. 33,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.