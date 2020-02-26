Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $33.57.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

