Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 14,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.