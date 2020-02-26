Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) recently:

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/7/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.06. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

