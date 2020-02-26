Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Realogy worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Realogy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Realogy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Realogy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.